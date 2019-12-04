The Tenth seminar from the Training Programme on International Judicial Cooperation: “Transnational Organised Crime, Trafficking in Human Beings Protocol” held in Danilovgrad and Podgorica by EURoL2

PODGORICA/DANILOVGRAD – 26th – 28th November 2019 – Two workshops on the topic of Transnational Organised Crime- Trafficking in Human Beings Protocol were organized by EURoL 2, in cooperation with the Centre for training in Judiciary and State Prosecution (JTC) and the Police Academy. First workshop was held in the premises of JTC on 26– 27November for a group of 20 participants: judges, state prosecutors and advisors. The second workshop on 28November was held in the Police Academy premises for a group of 10 participants, representatives of the Police Directorate: Special Police Unit, Border police of criminal police. Workshops covered the topics related to Transnational Organised Crime – Trafficking in Human Beings Protocol: Trafficking in persons, especially women and children; Criminalization; Obligations of Member States under the Protocol, Protection of Victims; Strategic documents and criminal legislative framework in Montenegro, related to the trafficking in human beings; International assistance through rogatory letters, Judicial cooperation with countries in the region and EU countries in investigation and prosecution of cases of trafficking in human beings.

Mr Fabrizio Fantini, Eurol 2 Team Leader, as well as Maja Milosevic, Director of JTC Secretariat, welcomed all the participants in JTC, underlining the importance of the trainings related to the International Judicial Cooperation and in particular active cooperation of Montenegrin institutions in with the EU colleagues and EU institutions related to transnational organized crime. Also, in the opening remarks it was praised the participation of national and international experts together.

The training on the Police Academy was tailored in the prospective of police work related to the topic of the seminar with the presentation of national and international case studies.

Speakers at both workshops were two international experts Mr Francesco Florit, Judge of the Court of Appeal of Venice, Criminal Section, and Mr Paolo Palazzo, Lt.Col. of Carabinieri – Deputy Chief of Department of Judicial Police of the Public Prosecutor’s office (Torino) and national expert Ms Milenka Žižić, judge of the Appellate Court of Montenegro . Practices of international and case studies have been presented and discussed with participants by the international and national experts.

The seminar on Transnational Organised Crime is the sixth out of 6 planned seminars for 2019 from the Training Programme in the area of International Judicial Cooperation in civil and criminal matters, which is being implemented as of May 2018, and which will contribute to the improvement of knowledge of judges, state prosecutors and police officers in the implementation of EU instruments in the area of international judicial cooperation, and thus supporting Montenegro in the process of the accession to EU.

More information on the event can be found on the JTC website: http://cosdt.me/medunarodna-pravosudna-saradnja-seminar-na-temu-transnacionalni-organizovani-kriminal-protokol-o-trgovini-ljudima/