Supporting MoJ working group in charge for drafting amendments to the Law on Judicial Council and Judges

PODGORICA – 4th September 2020, EUROL 2, in close coordination with the Council of Europe, supported the online workshop for the MoJ working group in charge for drafting amendments to the Law on Judicial Council and Judges. The event was organised together with MoJ and Council of Europe programme “Horizontal Facility for the Western Balkans and Turkey 2019-2022″. During the one day online workshop, Mr. Luca Perilli engaged expert by EUROL 2 together with two CoE experts Mr Reissner and Mr Sessa discussed the amendments to the Law elaborated by the MoJ Working Group at the light of their respective international experience. Experts’ opinion might support further improvement of the text of the amendments and fine tuning them with the European standards. The online event was attended by the Working group members – Judges of the Supreme and Administrative Courts and representatives of the Ministry of Justice, including representatives of the European Commission, Delegation of the European Union to Montenegro and EUROL 2 team.

More information on the event can be found on the CoE webpage: https://www.coe.int/en/web/podgorica/-/discussion-on-the-draft-amendments-to-the-law-on-judicial-council-and-judges-in-montenegro