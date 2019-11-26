Support to the SIM Division of Police Directorate of Montenegro

PODGORICA- 25th- 29th November 2019 With presence of the Team Leader Fabrizio Fantini of EURoL II, EU’s project supporting Rule of Law in Montenegro, in cooperation with the Police Directorate organised the training dedicated to methods and techniques of investigative activities – masking and installing equipment, in order to further strengthen the capacity and efficiency of the SIM Division of Montenegro. The experts of the training was Mr Stefano Casales, Head of Italian Police Division of the Forensic Science Police Service Headquarters at national level. This is part of the ongoing support to the Police Directorate in the framework of the EU funded project EUROL 2.

The next training activity is planned for the period 2nd – 6th December 2019.