Support to the ARO Office of Police Directorate of Montenegro

PODGORICA- 17th – 18th December 2019 With presence of the Team Leader Fabrizio Fantini of EURoL II, EU’s project supporting Rule of Law in Montenegro, in cooperation with the Police Directorate organised the workshop dedicated to development of a Road Map with the aim to improve international police cooperation and in order to further strengthen the capacity and efficiency of the ARO Office of Montenegro. The group of 20 participants from different sectors of the Montenegrin Police Directorate, Division for International Police Cooperation INTERPOL- EUROPOL- SIRENE, Special Prosecution Office, Minister of Justice and State Property Management Administration had the opportunity to exchange the best practices with the EU expert Mr Nicola Palmiero- Ex- Head Director of Asset Recovery Office (ARO) in Italian National Bureau SCIP / DCPC . This is part of the ongoing support to the Police Directorate in the framework of the EU funded project EUROL 2.