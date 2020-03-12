Support for the members of the sub-group of the Working Group for the ICT Strategy in Judiciary

PODGORICA – 17th-18th February 2020, EUROL 2 supported the final expert mission of Mr. Esmin Berhamovic for the members of the sub-group of the Working Group for the ICT Strategy in Judiciary , related to the implementation of the Information and Communication Strategy (ICT) in Judiciary 2016 – 2020. During the two days mission, Mr. Berhamovic discussed comments and amendments to the Rulebooks on Use and Management for Justice Institutions, which represent the legal basis for introduction and day-to-day usage of the system and electronic services in justice systems. The Rulebook draft documents are now finalized and ready for submission to the competent authority for final adoption. Active support during the expert mission also was provided by the members of the EUROL 2 team.