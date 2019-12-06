Real Case Scenario Training held with support of EUROL 2

PODGORICA, 5th December 2019 – A Real Case Scenario Training, in the field of organised drug trafficking, took place on 3rd December in the area of Podgorica. The training was implemented with the financial support of the European Union to assess the level of communication and coordination among different police units internally, but also between the Police and the Prosecution Office. Each unit of the Police Directorate which was involved in this activity successfully completed their tasks, the Police Directorate stated at the press conference.

The training was organised within the EURoL 2 project, whose team leader Mr Fabrizio Fantini, said that the aim of the project is at supporting Montenegrin institutions in strengthening the efficiency in countering organized crime and corruption, including through more effective investigation and prosecution. ”Within this frame, we deliver technical assistance and expert support in case building/management of organized crime investigations, sharing best practices and know-how at EU level regarding JITs and other forms of international peer-to-peer cooperation tools” was said by Mr. Fantini.

„What we as experts from Austria identified is, that Montenegro Police works at the highest international level with professional staff, fulfilling highest standards of EU best practices” underlined Mr Andreas Holzer, Head of the Organized Crime Department, Criminal Intelligence Service of Austria.

In his statement Mr Dejan Boljević – Acting Head of the Division for International Operative Police Cooperation INTERPOL EUROPOL SIRENE said that the analysis made by the experts after the end of the exercise will be an excellent basis for further improvement of our service in order to fulfil the set goals from the European integration process, especially emphasizing the fulfilment of the obligations of Chapter 24. Mr Boljevic also stress that the participation of Special Prosecutor has given an added value to this exercise.

In the statement of Ms Boskovic, the Special Prosecutor said that she was coordinating the operation from the command room. Ms Boskovic stated that the simulated police actions have been conducted professionally, and that this exercise is a demonstration of a good cooperation among the Police and the Special Prosecution Office.

The Press Conference was attended by Mr Fabrizio Fantini, EURoL II Team Leader, Mr Andreas Holzer, Head of the Organized Crime and General Crime Department of The Federal Ministry of the Interior, Ms Natasa Boskovic, Special State Prosecutor from SPO Montenegro, Mr Dejan Boljević – Acting Head of the Division for International Operative Police Cooperation INTERPOL EUROPOL SIRENE, CPD, Police Directorate of Montenegro.