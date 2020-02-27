Meeting with the EU Parliament MPs from the Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee

On 26th February 2020 the EURoL II, TL Mr Fabrizio Fantini and DTL Ms Maria Grazia Benedetti had the pleasure to meet the representative of the EU Parliament MPs from the Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee (SAPC) led by the Chair Mr Vladimír Bilčík in the premises of the EU Delegation in Podgorica. During the meeting the EURoL II had the opportunity to present the specificity of this EU Commission funded project as flagship in ROL representing the new orientation for technical assistance with advisory missions and direct support peer to peer to Justice and Law Enforcement. During the meeting the team also has presented the training on Financial Investigation that was delivered to the MNE beneficiaries in 2019. The EP MPs had the opportunity to hear directly from the participants of this training program . Ms Milenka Seka Žižić, Judge of the Appellate Court of Montenegro, Ms Željka Jovović, President of the Basic Court in Podgorica, Mr Stevo Janković, Senior Police Officer and Head of the Group for Suppression of Economic Crime who appreciated the engagement and efforts under taken by EURoL II, the multi-disciplinary approach and the methodology followed.