Consultative meeting with Justice authorities on rationalization

On 14th – 15th September 2020, EURoL 2 has organised the second expert mission in the Country for Mr. Georg Stawa, Austrian expert with knowledge of the judicial reform in MNE and Western Balkans who was engaged by the project to develop the Analysis for rationalization of Judiciary network in Montenegro. The activity is undertaken on request of the Ministry of Justice of Montenegro and the first draft of the analyses was developed in July 2020. During this visit to Podgorica Mr. Stawa had consultative meetings that were held at the Supreme Court of Montenegro and the Ministry of Justice. The meetings were attended by the representatives of the most relevant institutions related to Judiciary as Ms. Vesna Medenica, President of the Supreme Court, Ms. Marijana Laković Drašković, General Director in MoJ Directorate for Judicial Organization, Criminal Legislation and Supervision, representative of the Judicial Council Loro Markić and representative of EUDel Mr Vladimir Dedovic, whereby the meetings were attended over video link from by the representative of EC Ms Maja Smrkolj and EURoL 2 DTL, judge Maria Grazia Benedetti.

All the interlocutors expressed support to the development of the analysis and stressed the need to take into account different factors as economic and social environment in taking needed steps for rationalization and optimization of the judicial network.

“Access to justice must be provided to every citizen under equal conditions, with a quality trial,” was emphasized during the meeting by Ms. Vesna Medenica.

Ms. Marijana Laković Drašković express satisfaction with the job done by the expert. Ms. Laković Drašković mentioned that rationalization of the court network is an obligation to meet the temporary benchmark for Chapter 23, and in the coming period will begin the finalization of this document, which will be to the satisfaction of all citizens.

The Analysis will be finalized in the upcoming days and delivered to the Ministry of Justice as basis , together with the Eurol2 Overall on Judicial Infrastructure, for develop a Montenegro Rationalization Plan on judiciary network.

EURoL 2 team efforts in preparing, planning and organizing the event,despite the still critical Covid 19 situation, highly contributed to the success of the event.

More information on the event can be found on the Supreme Court website: https://sudovi.me/vrhs/sadrzaj/42k3