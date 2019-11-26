Advance Training for Trainers on audio and visual analysis as part of the support to the Police Directorate and the Forensic centre of Montenegro

DANILOVGRAD- 18th-22nd November 2019 – With presence of the Team Leader Fabrizio Fantini of EURoL II, EU’s project supporting Rule of Law in Montenegro, in cooperation with the Police Directorate and the Forensic centre of Montenegro has organized anon audio and visual analysis and editing for members of the Police Directorate and Forensic centre of Montenegro. The training was held at the premises of the Forensic centre in Danilovgrad, and was delivered by Mr Stefano Delfino and Fabrizio Di Genova, experts of the Forensic Police Service of Italy. Theprovided knowledge to several participants that are now able to provide future trainings and transfer the knowledge to the colleagues in the Police Directorate and Forensic Centre. This event is also an opportunity to exchange best practices and experience on the most relevant operative case under taken in Italy where thanks to Forensic Police Service has been possible to solve successfully very complex criminal investigations.

This is the training session which is part of the comprehensive Training Plan designed in cooperation with the Forensic Police Service of the National Police of Italy, and in collaboration with the Police Directorate and Forensic centre of Montenegro. The purpose of the plan is to support further strengthening of Montenegrin capacities for the implementation of the last-generation forensic tools and analysis, to support criminal investigations in Montenegro.

The next training activity is planned for the period 25th -29th November 2019.