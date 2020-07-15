6th Steering Committee Meeting held in Podgorica

PODGORICA, 3rd July 2020 – The Sixth Steering Committee Meeting of the EU Support to the Rule of Law II Project was held in Podgorica with the presence of the European Union Delegation, Project Leader from the Italian State Police and of the Austrian Ministry of Interior, partner of the Project over video conference link and Representatives of the Montenegrin government beneficiaries and Project team in the meeting venue.

The main project activities covering both components – police and justice– during the last reporting period were presented to the PSC members, as well as the ongoing and the planned activities until the conclusion of the project 19th October 2020.

Mr Hermann Spitz, Head of Operation in the EU Delegation, expressed his appreciation for all the activities delivered by EURoL 2 as majority of the targets are achieved and some more progress can be made until the end.

The Team Leader Mr Fabrizio Fantini (Police component) and the Deputy Team Leader Ms Maria Grazia Benedetti (Justice component) focused their presentation on the envisaged new Work Plan covering the period from March 2020 to October 2020.

All the beneficiaries provided a very positive feedback on the developed activities and on the participative approach in the planned ones, taking into consideration at once requests and needs of national Institutions and the and main scope of EURoL 2 project, to support the process of Montenegro adhesion to the EU.