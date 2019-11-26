PODGORICA, 22November 2019 – Ministry of Justice, with support of the EUROL2 Project held the Round table on the Presentation of the Strategy for Judiciary reform 2019 -2022 and its Action Plan for 2019 – 2020. The Meeting was an opportunity for the Ministry of Justice to inform representatives of all relevant institutions in charge of implementation of the Strategy and Action Plan about the strategic and operational goals of judicial reform, as well as about the most important activities for their implementation. In addition to the representatives of the Ministry of Justice of Montenegro, the meeting was attended by more than 60 participants, including the representatives of the Judicial Council, Supreme Court, Prosecutorial Council , Supreme State Prosecution Office, Special Prosecution Office, Centre for Mediation, the Bar and Notary Chambers, Chamber of Public Enforcement Officers and the Judicial Training Centre and Association of Expert Witness.

In the introductory part of the meeting, the participants were addressed by Mrs Vesna Medenica, President of the Supreme Court of Montenegro , Mr. Ivica Stankovic, Acting State Prosecutor and President of the Prosecutorial Council and Mrs Marijana Lakovic Draskovic, Director General of the Directorate for the Organisation of Judiciary, Criminal Legislation and Supervision.

At the meeting, various components of the Working Group for the Strategy assessed that all competent institutions should make maximum contribution to the concrete and measurable results that the Strategy envisages in order to strengthen the independence, impartiality, accountability, efficiency, accessibility and transparency of the Montenegrin justice institutions.

In their speeches, the representatives of the MoJ expressed, inter alia, appreciation for the contribute offered by EURoL2 in providing comments according to European standards to both the documents , for translating and printing them in bilingual version MNE/ENG.

Eurol2 at this website provides the online publications of the Strategy and the Action Plan.

